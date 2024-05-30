Fusion Bites Of India 701 Frank E Rodgers Blvd North, NJ 07029
Bhaji Pav And Pulav
- Bhaji Pav (Amul Butter)
Pav bhaji is a street food dish from Mumbai, India consisting of a thick vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll. It originated in the city of Mumbai$13.99
- Cheese Bhaji Pav (Amul Butter)
Cheese Pav bhaji consist of a thick vegetable curry topped with shredded Amul Cheese served with a soft bread roll. It originated in the city of Mumbai$14.99
- Bhaji On Masala Pav
Bhaji on masala pav is a street food dish from Mumbai, India consisting of a thick vegetable curry served on top of soft bread roll layered with red garlic chutney$13.99
- Cheese Bhaji On Masala Pav
Bhaji on masala pav is a street food dish from Mumbai, India consisting of a thick vegetable curry served on top of soft bread roll layered with red garlic chutney topped with Shredded Amul Cheese$14.99
- Vegetable Pulav
Vegetable Pulav is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish cooked with assorted vegetables, aromatic spices,$13.99
- vegetable pulav with cheese(Amul)
Vegetable Pulav is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish cooked with assorted vegetables, aromatic spices, topped with shredded Amul Cheese$14.99
- Fusion Bites Special Pulav
Vegetable Pulav is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish cooked with assorted vegetables, aromatic spices, with added dried fruits like cashew nuts and or raisins$15.99
- Pav extra (2)
2 pieces of pav bread ,tawa fried in Amul Butter$3.99
Sandwiches
- Aloo Mutter
An Aloo Mutter sandwich is a popular Indian street food made by stuffing a mixture of spiced potatoes (aloo) and green peas (mutter) between two slices of bread$8.99
- Aloo Mutter Cheese
An Aloo Mutter sandwich is a popular Indian street food made by stuffing a mixture of spiced potatoes (aloo) and green peas (mutter) between two slices of bread (Garnished with shredded Amul Cheese$10.99
- Cheese Chutney
cheese and chutney mingle between slices of bread, offering a burst of flavors in every bite.$9.99
- Cheese Jam (Pineapple)
a sandwich featuring creamy cheese and pineapple jam, a perfect balance of flavors between two slices of bread.$9.99
- Chocolate Pineapple
a sandwich featuring Nutella and cocolate syrup, a perfect balance of flavors between two slices of bread$11.99
- Club Sandwich (4 Layers)$15.99
- Fusion Special (3 Layers)$14.99
- Vegetable
vibrant mix of fresh veggies sliced tomato cucumber ,boiled potato in soft bread, bursting with flavor and spices.$9.99
- Vegetable Cheese
Vegetable Cheese Sandwich pairs crisp veggies (cucumber, tomato , boiled potato and onion)with creamy cheese between slices of toasted bread.$11.99
- Vegetable Masala Cheese(3 Layer)
A delicious fusion of veggies, spices, and cheese, sandwiched between slices of bread, delivering a burst of flavors in every bite$14.99
- Vegetable Masala (3 Layers)
one layer of aloo mutter and one layer of vegetable sandwich to create 2 layer vegetable masala sandwich$13.99
- Panner grill delight$13.99
Bombay Chaat
- Bhel
Bhel is a popular Indian street food snack consisting of puffed rice, vegetables, tangy sauces, and spices.$9.99
- Cheese Bhel
Bhel is a popular Indian street food snack consisting of puffed rice, vegetables, tangy sauces, and spices topped with shredded Amul Cheese .$10.99
- Paani Puri (8)
small, hollow, crispy puris (deep-fried dough balls) filled with a mixture of flavored water (pani), tamarind chutney, chili, chaat masala, potato, onion, and chickpeas. The combination of tangy, spicy, and sweet flavors makes it a delightful and refreshing snack.$9.99
- Sev Puri (8)
A crunchy and tangy Indian street food delight, featuring layers of crispy puris (fried dough), topped with spicy chutneys, diced potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and a generous sprinkle of sev (crunchy chickpea noodles)$10.99
- Cheese Sev Puri (8)
A crunchy and tangy Indian street food delight, featuring layers of crispy puris (fried dough), topped with spicy chutneys, diced potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and a generous sprinkle of sev (crunchy chickpea noodles) and shredded amul cheese$11.99
- Dahi Puri
Dahi Puri: Bite-sized crispy puris filled with tangy yogurt, spicy chutneys, and savory toppings for a burst of flavor in every bite.$11.99
- Samosa (2)
Indian savory bites : Crispy pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, popular in Indian cuisine.$6.99
- Samosa Chaat
Samosa chaat is made by topping crispy samosas with tangy tamarind chutney, creamy yogurt, spicy green chutney, crunchy sev (fried chickpea noodles), onions, tomatoes, and fresh cilantro. The combination of flavors and textures creates a deliciously satisfying snack or appetizer.$9.99
- Vada Pav
Vada Pav is a popular street food from Maharashtra, India. It consists of a spicy potato fritter (vada) sandwiched between a bun (pav), usually served with chutneys such as tamarind and coriander$10.99
- Cheese Vada Pav
ada Pav is a popular street food from Maharashtra, India. It consists of a spicy potato fritter (vada) sandwiched between a bun (pav), usually served with chutneys such as tamarind and coriander and shredded Amul Cheese$11.99
- OUT OF STOCKDabeli
Dabeli: Spicy mashed potato filling in a buttered bun with tangy chutneys and crunchy toppings.OUT OF STOCK$10.99
- Dahi Vada
Dahi Vada is made by soaking lentil-based dumplings (vadas) in creamy yogurt and then garnishing them with various spices and chutneys. contrasting the tangy yogurt and spicy chutneys.$10.99
- chatni puri
Chaatni Puri is a delightful Indian street food consisting of crispy puris (deep-fried bread) served with a variety of tangy and spicy chutneys. These chutneys often include tamarind, mint, and coriander, providing a burst of flavor with every bite.$10.99
Indo - Chinese
- Hot & Sour Soup
savory broth filled with ingredients like carrots ,spring onions ,ginger, garlic etc. seasoned with ingredients like vinegar, soy sauce, chili paste, and various spices, creating a harmonious blend of heat and acidity$7.99
- Manchow Soup
Manchow Soup is a flavorful Indo-Chinese soup known for its rich and spicy taste. It's made with a base of savory vegetable broth, loaded with ingredients like finely chopped vegetables, mushrooms, . The soup is seasoned with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and chili paste for a bold flavor profile. It's often garnished with crispy fried noodles and fresh cilantro, adding texture and freshness to each spoonful. Manchow Soup is a popular starter or appetizer in Indo-Chinese cuisine, offering a delicious combination of warmth and spice.$7.99
- Vegetable Manchurian(Dry)
Vegetable Manchurian is deep-fried vegetable dumplings served in a tangy and savory sauce. The dumplings are made from a mixture of finely chopped vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers, bound together with flour and seasonings. After frying until golden brown and crispy, they're tossed in a flavorful sauce made from soy sauce, garlic, ginger, chili paste, and other spices. The result is a dish that's both crispy and tender, with a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors.$12.99
- Vegetable Manchurian (Gravy)
Vegetable Manchurian is a beloved Indo-Chinese dish featuring deep-fried vegetable dumplings served in a tangy and savory sauce. The dumplings are made from a mixture of finely chopped vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers, bound together with flour and seasonings. After frying until golden brown and crispy, they're tossed in a flavorful sauce made from soy sauce, garlic, ginger, chili paste, and other spices. The result is a dish that's both crispy and tender, with a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Vegetable Manchurian is often served as a starter or paired with fried rice or noodles for a delicious meal.$13.99
- Gobi Manchurian (Dry)
Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dish made with cauliflower florets coated in a spicy, tangy sauce. It's typically served as an appetizer or side dish and is loved for its crunchy texture and flavorful sauce, which often includes ingredients like garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and chili sauce.$13.99
- Gobi Manchurian (Gravy)
Gobi Manchurian gravy is a tantalizing Indo-Chinese dish featuring crispy cauliflower florets bathed in a savory and tangy sauce. The cauliflower is fried until golden and then coated in a flavorful gravy made with soy sauce, garlic, ginger, chili paste, and other spices. This fusion of crispy texture and rich sauce creates a mouthwatering dish that's both satisfying and flavorful, perfect as a main course or appetizer in Indian cuisine.$14.99
- Chili Paneer (Dry)
Chili Paneer dry is a mouthwatering Indo-Chinese dish featuring cubes of paneer tossed with vibrant bell peppers, onions, and a spicy sauce. The paneer is seasoned with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and chili paste, creating a flavorful and aromatic dish. Served as an appetizer or side dish, it offers a perfect balance of heat and savory flavors, making it a favorite in Indian cuisine.$13.99
- Chili Paneer (Gravy)
Indo-Chinese dish where succulent cubes of paneer are cooked in a flavorful, spicy gravy. The paneer is typically stir-fried with colorful bell peppers, onions, garlic, and ginger, then simmered in a rich sauce made from soy sauce, tomato ketchup, chili paste, and various spices. The result is a mouthwatering dish that combines the creamy texture of paneer with the bold flavors of the gravy. Chilli Paneer gravy is often served as a main course dish, accompanied by steamed rice and is loved for its irresistible taste and aroma.$14.99
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Vegetable fried rice is a popular Asian dish made by stir-frying cooked rice with a colorful assortment of vegetables such as carrots, peas, bell peppers, and onions. The vegetables are cooked until tender yet still crisp, then combined with the rice along with seasonings like soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and sometimes chili paste. The dish is cooked on high heat to impart a slightly smoky flavor and to ensure that each grain of rice is evenly coated with the flavors of the vegetables and sauces.$13.99
- Vegetable Fried Rice With Manchurian$14.99
- Schezwan Fried Rice$13.99
- Vegetable Hakka Noodles$12.99
- Schezwan Noodles$13.99
- Chinese Bhel$13.99
- Cheese Chinese Bhel$14.99
- Vegitable Chilly Garlic Noodle$13.99
- Veg. Noodle with Manchurian$14.99
- Gobi 65$14.99
- Paneer 65$14.99
- Tripple schezwan rice$15.99
South Indian
- Plain Dosa$10.99
- Masala Dosa$11.99
- Mysore plain dosa$12.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
- Rava Plain Dosa$12.99
- Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
- Rava Onion Dosa$12.99
- Rava Onion Chili Dosa$12.99
- Rava Onion Masala Dosa$14.99
- Plain Uttapam$9.99
- Masala Uttapam$11.99
- Steam Idli (2)$7.99
- Fried Idli (2)$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKMedu VadaOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Schezwan Dosa$13.99
- Spring Dosa$12.99
- onion chilli uttapam$12.99
- tomato chilli uttapam$12.99
North Indian
- Palak Paneer$15.99
- Chole Puri$13.99
- Chole Bhature$14.99
- Punjabi Thali (Regular)
1 paneer curry ,1 green veg curry , 1 dal , 2 fulka roti, rice and pickle$15.99
- Palak Corn Capsicum$14.99
- Methi Malai Mutter$14.99
- Bhindi Masala$13.99
- Mushroom Mutter Masala$14.99
- Aloo Mutter$11.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.99
- Paneer Makhani$14.99
- Paneer Bhurji$14.99
- Mutter Paneer$14.99
- Kaju Curry$14.99
- Butter Paneer Masala$14.99
- Kadai Paneer$15.99
- Chana Masala$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKDal makhaniOUT OF STOCK$15.99
- Dal Tadka$15.99
- Punjabi Thali (Special)
1 paneer tikka masala, 1 green veg. curry or chana masala, 2 fulka roit, jeera rice & dal fry , 1 gulab jamun ,1 papad, 1 salad and pickle$20.99
Beverages
- Mango Lassi
Mango lassi is a refreshing Indian drink made by blending ripe mangoes with yogurt, milk, sugar, and sometimes a hint of cardamom. The result is a creamy and smooth beverage with a sweet and tangy flavor, perfect for cooling off on a hot day or accompanying spicy dishes$7.99
- Sweet Lassi
sweek lassi is a refreshing Indian drink made by blending yogurt, milk, sugar, and sometimes a hint of cardamom. The result is a creamy and smooth beverage with a sweet and tangy flavor, perfect for cooling off on a hot day or accompanying spicy dishes$5.99
- Chaas (Butter Milk)
Chaas, also known as buttermilk, is a traditional Indian drink made by diluting yogurt with water and seasoning it with salt, spices, and sometimes herbs like mint or cilantro. It's often enjoyed as a cooling refreshment, particularly during hot weather, and is known for its light, tangy flavor and digestive properties.$4.99
- Masala Butter Milk$5.99
- Thums up
Thums Up is a popular Indian cola beverage known for its strong, bold flavor and fizzy texture. It's characterized by its distinctive taste, which is slightly spicier and more robust than other colas$3.99
- limca$3.99
- Dole pineapple juice$2.99
- kashmiri$3.99
- Jamun shorts
Jamun Shots are small, potent drinks made from the juice of ripe Jamun (also known as Java plum or black plum) fruit. Typically served chilled, they offer a burst of tangy-sweet flavor$12.99
- sprite$2.99
- coke$2.99
- water$1.99
Sides
Desserts
lotus energy drink
- Caramel Apple
Monin Granny Smith Apple Syrup White Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Lotus Spa Water
Monin Cucumber Concentrated Flavor White Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Energy Goddess
Monin Golden Turmeric Syrup Blue Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Ocean Water
Monin Blue Raspberry Syrup Monin Coconut Syrup Blue Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Blue Lagoon
Monin Blue Raspberry Syrup Monin Granny Smith Apple Syrup Blue Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Pretty in Pink
Monin Pineberry Syrup Monin Stonefruit Syrup Pink Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Mother of Dragons
Monin Dragon Fruit Syrup Pink Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Sunflower (Skinny)
Monin Natural Zero Peach Syrup Monin Natural Zero Raspberry Syrup Skinny Red Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- OUT OF STOCKDesert Sun
Monin Desert Pear Syrup Purple Lotus Energy Concentrate club sodaOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- Tropical Thunder
Monin Mango Syrup Monin Pineapple Syrup Monin Coconut Syrup Gold Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Berry Peachy
Monin Strawberry Syrup Monin Peach Syrup Gold Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Orange Blossom
Monin Candied Orange Syrup Monin Elderflower Syrup Gold Lotus Energy Concentrate club soda$3.99
- Flower Bomb
Monin Hibiscus Syrup Lotus Energy Tea Concentrate water$3.99
- Southern Peach Tea
Monin Peach Syrup Lotus Energy Tea Concentrate water$3.99
- Blue Summer Lemonade
Monin Blue Raspberry Syrup Lotus Energy Lemonade Concentrate club soda$3.99