Vegetable Manchurian (Gravy)

Vegetable Manchurian is a beloved Indo-Chinese dish featuring deep-fried vegetable dumplings served in a tangy and savory sauce. The dumplings are made from a mixture of finely chopped vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers, bound together with flour and seasonings. After frying until golden brown and crispy, they're tossed in a flavorful sauce made from soy sauce, garlic, ginger, chili paste, and other spices. The result is a dish that's both crispy and tender, with a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Vegetable Manchurian is often served as a starter or paired with fried rice or noodles for a delicious meal.